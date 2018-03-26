Rick Modi pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of two-year-old boy

The man accused of a hit-and-run incident that left a two-year-old boy dead last May has pleaded guilty.

Rick Modi entered a guilty plea on Monday morning at the Longueuil courthouse, according to TVA.

The 24-year-old was behind the wheel on May 27, 2017, when he heard the sound of an impact.

Modi did not stop but instead continued on to a charity hockey tournament.

The victim, Dominique Wenga, lived about 10 doors down from Modi, on a street in Saint-Constant on Montreal’s South Shore.

Two-year-old Wenga was playing with his older brother in his backyard, while their mother watched.

The boy apparently opened the gate without his family noticing, and made his way to the street, where he was struck.