Fire debate heats up at Saskatoon city council

The idea of a fire pit registry in Saskatoon has been snuffed, but a time restricted fire window burns on.

Veteran city councillors are calling the fire pit debate one of the most divisive issues they’ve seen at city hall. Councillor’s unwillingness to vote unanimously for the third reading of a bylaw which would restrict residents from using their fire pits outside of the hours of 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT, displays the division.

READ MORE: Council to vote on fire pit registration and burning time restrictions

Unlike other council decisions, bylaws need to be read three times, and the third reading needs to be agreed upon unanimously for a bylaw to come into effect.

Councillors Darren Hill and Zach Jeffries voted against the proposed time restricted burning window, effectively delaying the decision until the next council meeting on April 30.

“The goal here is to provide some relief to residents but still recognize that for a lot of people who don’t have the chance to go to a cabin or who aren’t going on vacation during the summer, can enjoy a back yard fire,” said Mayor Charlie Clark, who voted in favour of the 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. burning window, an extension on the original proposal for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A recommendation by the Saskatoon Fire Department which would have required residents to register their fire pits was snuffed. The fire department recommended the registry as a way to educate people on the current outdoor fire bylaw. City council voted against the idea for fear it may encroach on the fire department’s resources which could be better spent elsewhere.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Fire Department calls for fire pit registry

Monday’s discussion was an emotional one for Kaela Tennent.

“Whatever time frame you allow, will be the time frame we’re exposed,” Tennent said to city councillors and the mayor while wiping tears from her eyes.

Tennant has a son who is asthmatic. She lives in the Mayfair neighbourhood where 20 per cent of all fire pit complaints originated in 2017. The fire department would not say whether complaints were from the same resident. Tennent said her neighbours burn all day while her son chokes and hacks in the house.

“If there wasn’t wood smoke there would be no issues with any of my neighbours. We have seven fire pits on our side of the block alone where people burn at least once a week for hours. Exposure is constant.”

Tennent said a topic this divisive isn’t one that is easily discussed with neighbours and calls wood burning smoke a public health issue.

A 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. burning window was suggested but, according to Hill, it’s unnecessary.

“That’s already in the bylaw that your fire cannot negatively impact somebody else in the community, we just haven’t been enforcing that.”

It’s been a point of contention between council and the fire department. Fire Chief Morgan Hackl ultimately vowing to council the department will do better in 2018. Of 192 complaints in 2016, 10 warnings were issued, but no fines.

According to Tennent, the current bylaw is subjective. It states no one person can light an outdoor fire when weather conditions are conducive to creating a smoke drift which could be a nuisance to another resident.

Tennent admitted she has called in complaints to the fire department saying personnel have attended her yard, and stood in her yard making a determination about whether the amount of smoke from neighbours was reasonable.

Tennant advocates for a complete ban but said a burning window would help provide her some predictability in when her son can expect reprieve.