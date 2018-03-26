Canada
March 26, 2018 12:37 pm

Husky Energy facing up to $1M fine for 2016 oil spill, federal charges coming

By Reporter  Global News

Crews work to clean up an oil spill on the North Saskatchewan river near Maidstone, Sask on Friday July 22, 2016.

Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Husky Energy will be going to court over the 2016 oil spill near Maidstone, Sask, which saw 225,000 litres of oil leak into the North Saskatchewan River.

The province confirmed Monday that Husky will appear in Lloydminster provincial court to face one charge under the Environment Management and Protection Act (EMPA), as well as several other charges under federal legislation.

The province said the federal government will detail the nature of those charges later this week.

The EMPA charge alleges that Husky did “unlawfully permit the discharge of a substance to the environment that caused adverse effects.” The maximum penalty is a $1 million fine.

The province said that the report into the spill, which was led by the Minister of Energy and Resources, will not be released until the court process is complete.

The province said they will not be commenting on the matter further because the issue is now before the courts. ​

