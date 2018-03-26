Warmer weather spells more problems in Taber-area flood fight

A state of emergency remained in place Monday for the Municipal District (MD) of Taber as the southern Alberta region continued to fight rising floodwaters.

The MD saw a huge amount of snow this winter, much more than a usual year, and the spring melt is already causing flooding.

Reeve Brian Brewin said two or three homes just south of Taber have already reported basement flooding and about a dozen more are being threatened by floodwaters.

According to Environment Canada, the region is expecting highs of 6 C and 7 C Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

“The next few days will tell how bad it will be,” Brewin said.

The entire area south of the Oldman River is at potential risk for flooding. According to Brewin, the area is in the early stages of the snow melt.

Brewin said it appears the problems started in the west part of the district Friday, when the state of emergency was issued, and have since started moving through the town of Taber and communities to the east.

Crews worked throughout the weekend to clear snow and ice from drainage outlets and culverts so the melt has somewhere to go.

The biggest push throughout the next few days will continue to be protecting homes and buildings at risk of flooding.

Anyone in the area with concerns or questions is asked to call the MD’s office for updates at (403) 223-3541.

