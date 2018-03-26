Laval police investigate suspected arson at Chomedy vape shop

Laval police are investigating a suspicious early morning fire at the Vape Experts store on Curé-Labelle in Chomedy early Monday morning.

READ MORE: Laval firefighters respond to overnight restaurant fire

Emergency services were called at 4:47 a.m. after a passerby saw flames and smoke coming from the shop.

“Four fire trucks were deployed to the scene of the fire,” said Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau.

“The fire department handed the investigation to the arson squad after they saw the window was deliberately broken.”

Suspicious fire in a vape shop on Curé-Labelle near St-Martin in Chomedey, Laval. A window was broken when firefighters arrived on scene. Under investigation by @policelaval . @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kYVOl9Fkm7 — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) March 26, 2018

Nobody was hurt in the fire. Laval police do not have a suspect.