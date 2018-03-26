Laval police investigate suspected arson at Chomedy vape shop
Laval police are investigating a suspicious early morning fire at the Vape Experts store on Curé-Labelle in Chomedy early Monday morning.
Emergency services were called at 4:47 a.m. after a passerby saw flames and smoke coming from the shop.
“Four fire trucks were deployed to the scene of the fire,” said Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau.
“The fire department handed the investigation to the arson squad after they saw the window was deliberately broken.”
Nobody was hurt in the fire. Laval police do not have a suspect.
