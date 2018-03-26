Politics
March 26, 2018 9:22 am

Toronto council to vote on road safety plan following pedestrian deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police have started a campaign called “Road safety…It starts with you” after the roadway death toll has risen over 200 per cent compared to the same time last year.

A A

Toronto city council is scheduled to vote today on street safety measures meant to curb a recent spike in fatalities on local roads.

Staff have recommended that councillors approve a proposal to widen sidewalks and add new bike lanes to a section of Yonge Street in the northern part of the city.

READ MORE: Toronto police launch 2-week road safety campaign as students return from March Break

Story continues below

The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee says the road has inconsistent sidewalk widths, lacks pedestrian crossings or medians and doesn’t have dedicated “cycling facilities.”

The committee says the changes should be implemented as part of a complete overhaul of that stretch of road, which hasn’t been upgraded since 1975.

READ MORE: 11-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police statistics show 11 pedestrians had been killed by March 19, 2018, compared to seven at the same time the previous year.

Following the vote, a group of activists that supports the proposed changes to Yonge Street will hold a “die-in” outside City Hall to protest traffic deaths in the city.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
City of Toronto
Pedestrian
pedestrian fatality
Road Safety
road safety measures
road safety plan
Toronto City Council
Toronto COuncil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News