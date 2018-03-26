Toronto council to vote on road safety plan following pedestrian deaths

Toronto city council is scheduled to vote today on street safety measures meant to curb a recent spike in fatalities on local roads.

Staff have recommended that councillors approve a proposal to widen sidewalks and add new bike lanes to a section of Yonge Street in the northern part of the city.

READ MORE: Toronto police launch 2-week road safety campaign as students return from March Break

The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee says the road has inconsistent sidewalk widths, lacks pedestrian crossings or medians and doesn’t have dedicated “cycling facilities.”

The committee says the changes should be implemented as part of a complete overhaul of that stretch of road, which hasn’t been upgraded since 1975.

READ MORE: 11-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police statistics show 11 pedestrians had been killed by March 19, 2018, compared to seven at the same time the previous year.

Following the vote, a group of activists that supports the proposed changes to Yonge Street will hold a “die-in” outside City Hall to protest traffic deaths in the city.