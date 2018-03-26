Multi-vehicle accident closes part of Highway 99 in Delta
Bit of a rough go for commuters Sunday night as part of Highway 99 along 80th Street in Delta was closed after a multi-vehicle crash.
It happened just after 5:00 pm, leaving an SUV flipped on its side.
A second car crashed into the median.
The northbound lanes were closed until just after 11:00 pm.
No word yet from officials about the number of injuries, or if there were any fatalities.
More to come…
