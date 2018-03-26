Delta accident
March 26, 2018 6:07 am

Multi-vehicle accident closes part of Highway 99 in Delta

By CKNW
A A

Bit of a rough go for commuters Sunday night as part of Highway 99 along 80th Street in Delta was closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened just after 5:00 pm, leaving an SUV flipped on its side.

A second car crashed into the median.

READ MORE: Truck accident shuts down Highway 99

The northbound lanes were closed until just after 11:00 pm.

No word yet from officials about the number of injuries, or if there were any fatalities.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Commute
Delta
Delta accident
Highway 99
Highway 99 crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News