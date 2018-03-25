B.C.’s Environment Minister “disappointed” appeal will not be heard in Trans Mountain case

B.C.’s Environment Minster, George Heyman is disappointed after learning the Federal Court of Appeal will not be hearing the province’s application.

This is after B.C. said the National Energy Board (NEB) decided to bypass the City of Burnaby’s laws when granting Trans Mountain work orders on the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

#BREAKING @GeorgeHeyman responding to Federal Court of Appeal's dismissal from B.C.'s application after NEB decided to bypass some City of Burnaby bylaws when granting @TransMtn work orders #bcpoli #cdnpoli #transmountain pic.twitter.com/v0InTuuj44 — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) March 26, 2018

Heyman said this decision allows for local rules and regulations to be “needlessly undermined.”

Last fall, B.C. was granted intervener status in the hearing to challenge the NEB’s decision to approve the project.

Heyman said the B.C. NDP will continue to explore other legal ways to quote “defend the interests of British Columbians against this unnecessary project.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who wants to see the project move ahead, called the decision “another step forward for market access, the national climate plan, and a strong Canadian economy.”

To date, Alberta has won every case brought against Trans Mountain. Your Alberta government will not back down until this pipeline is built and the national interest is secured. 2/2 #ableg — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) March 24, 2018

Back in February, the City of Burnaby also filed an appeal on the same matter.

