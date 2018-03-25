Trump back in Washington ahead of Stormy Daniels interview, Melania stays in Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump flew back to Washington D.C. on Sunday afternoon following a weekend in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump arrived alone at Andrews Air Force Base, while First Lady Melania Trump stayed back in Florida “as is their tradition for spring break”, according to a statement in the pool reports from White House deputy spokesperson Lindsay Walters.

READ MORE: Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to remain silent over alleged Trump affair

The couple spent the weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort while thousands marched in the U.S. capital for gun control.

The president returns to Washington D.C. just hours ahead of a highly anticipated tell-all TV interview by porn star Stormy Daniels who has claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006 that lasted several months. Trump has denied the affair.