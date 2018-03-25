Rare outbreak of cholera on Vancouver Island linked to herring eggs

Health officials on Vancouver Island say they’re dealing with an extremely rare cholera outbreak.

Dr. Shannon Waters of Island Health says as many as four people have been infected with vibrio cholera after eating herring eggs harvested on the coast.

“The advisory that we have put out is for people to not eat herring eggs from the French Creek to Qualicum Bay area,” Waters said.

“The cases that have been identified are from people who have eaten herring eggs from that area. We have closed the fishery for herring eggs in that area and have asked people to not consume eggs if they have them.”

Canada has averaged just two cases of cholera a year since 2014. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea leading to extreme dehydration.

— With files from The Canadian Press