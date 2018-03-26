Rick Zamperin: Is this the best Maple Leafs team, like, ever?

Is this year’s edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs the best in franchise history?

The statistics suggest it is, at least, up to this point of the season.

Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal with 7:26 left in regulation as the Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Saturday night at Air Canada Centre.

That victory stretched Toronto’s home winning streak to a franchise record 13 consecutive games.

Saturday’s triumph also equalled the team’s record for wins in a season with 45 (45-23-7), which was last done in 2003-04, and also achieved in 1998-99 and 1999-2000.

That 2003-04 team also holds the franchise record for points in a season with 103.

This year’s club has compiled 97 points through 75 games. With seven games remaining in the regular season, Toronto is poised to smash that barrier too.

And let’s not forget that the Leafs have played 20 games this year without superstar sophomore Auston Matthews.

By the time game No. 82 rolls around in early April, the 2017-18 Leafs will have the most wins and points of any squad in the franchise’s 100 year history.

It will be an incredible achievement, but one that won’t mean quite as much to the franchise unless the Leafs win the Stanley Cup.

And only one team can do that.