Calgary psychologist suggests ways to combat the winter blues

During what feels like a never-ending winter, it’s easy for some to feel isolated and depressed, says a Calgary Psychologist.

Mirjam Knapik, a registered psychologist at Mount Royal University, told Global News that winter weather can especially affect those with mobility issues, as snow and ice can make it difficult for some to get outdoors.

Knapik said daily stresses can make things worse, including everyday tasks like getting children ready for school or shovelling the driveway yet again.

She recommends simple ways to achieve a more positive impact on your mood.

“Focusing on things over which I have no control can be energy-draining,” she said.

“Find things you have influence over,” Knapik said.

She recommends focusing on signs of spring like migratory birds and longer periods of daylight.

“Research in the area of positive psychology have told us these things are important,” Knapik said.

Knapik added that studies show simple things have an impact on people who report their well-being as high.