Firefighter among 8 injured in 3-alarm fire in Christie Pits area

A firefighter is among the eight people injured following a three-alarm fire in the Christie Pits area.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephen Powell said the blaze broke out at a home near Christie Street and Dupont Street, north of Bloor Street West, around 6:11 a.m. Sunday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News Radio that one patient, a man in his 30s, fell while trying to escape from the home. He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Powell said that the firefighter injured on scene was located and stabilized before paramedics transported him to hospital.

Three others were taken to hospital in serious condition, while four were transported with minor injuries.

Powell said the fire is now under control and that an investigator is on scene.

There is no word as to cause of the fire.

Toronto police have closed Dupont Street between Christie and Shaw streets, in an effort to help firefighters try to extinguish the blaze.

I am very pleased to report that the update from the Hospital is that the injured @Toronto_Fire Firefighter has not sustained any serious trauma and is conscious and alert. Fantastic news! — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) March 25, 2018