IN PHOTOS: Here are the most striking signs from ‘March for Our Lives’ protests

Marches protesting gun violence took place around the world Saturday following a deadly shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people this past Valentines Day.

People stood in solidarity with protesters in Washington, D.C., through hundreds of respective marches across the United States. They were also joined by people marching in several Canadian cities as well as some overseas.

Signs were painted with pleas for gun control legislation to ensure safer schools, and performances were given by several celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, as part of the event.

The international movement engulfing hundreds of thousands of people, dubbed “March for Our Lives,” has been called one of the largest youth protests since the Vietnam War era. The marches began with the pleas of the student who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018.

In the wake of the tragedy, may of the survivors have gone on to advocate for gun control legislation.

Chanting “Vote them out!” and bearing signs reading “We Are the Change,” “No More Silence” and “Keep NRA Money Out of Politics,” hundreds of thousands of protesters packed Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House.

Below are some of the most memorable signs from the marches:

On #AJNewsGrid: Thousands are out on the streets in Washington, DC and other cities worldwide for the #MarchforOurLives rally to demand an end to gun violence. We're looking at how the movement is playing out globally https://t.co/Hsrd54niIZ pic.twitter.com/QNDagQZxrm — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 24, 2018