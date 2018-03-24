IN PHOTOS: Here are the most striking signs from ‘March for Our Lives’ protests

Marches protesting gun violence took place around the world Saturday following a deadly shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people this past Valentines Day.
People stood in solidarity with protesters in Washington, D.C., through hundreds of respective marches across the United States. They were also joined by people marching in several Canadian cities as well as some overseas.
Signs were painted with pleas for gun control legislation to ensure safer schools, and performances were given by several celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, as part of the event.
The international movement engulfing hundreds of thousands of people, dubbed “March for Our Lives,” has been called one of the largest youth protests since the Vietnam War era. The marches began with the pleas of the student who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018.
March for Our Lives Vancouver
In the wake of the tragedy, may of the survivors have gone on to advocate for gun control legislation.
Chanting “Vote them out!” and bearing signs reading “We Are the Change,” “No More Silence” and “Keep NRA Money Out of Politics,” hundreds of thousands of protesters packed Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House.
Below are some of the most memorable signs from the marches:
Organizer Rasleen Krupp, 17, Wyoming High School, leads a “March for Our Lives” protest for gun legislation and school safety, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Connor Feliu of Syracuse N.Y., covered in red paint, attends the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Lillie Perez, 11, holds a sign during a “March for Our Lives” protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation’s capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
People hold their hands up with messages written on them during the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Thousands of protesters flood the Utah State Capitol on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Salt Lake City, seeking stronger gun-control measures in response to last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Protesters hold signs during the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
People in Edmonton marched at the Alberta legislature Saturday in a show of solidarity with U.S. high school students.
Kim Smith / Global News
Dozens came out to the New Brunswick legislature on Saturday to show solidarity with youth across North American taking part in ‘March for Our Lives’ rally in Washington.
Adrienne South/Global News
