His name is Miguel. He’s in Grade 6. Here’s what he told a B.C. March for Our Lives rally

The March for Our Lives rally drew hundreds of demonstrators, young and old, into the streets of Vancouver in a show of solidarity with protests happening in more than 830 cities around the world on Saturday.

One of the protesters was Miguel Rodriguez, a Grade 6 student who fired up Vancouver demonstrators with some pointed words.

“I came here to support these kids, these teenagers, and whoever’s coming out here,” he told a crowd to cheers and applause.

“Because one school shooting, 17 people dead… [it’s] only a matter of time before another one happens again if we don’t do anything about it.”

Miguel had plenty more to say in an interview with Global News’ Michelle Morton.

“We’ve got to keep the children we have now, because the children that we have right now will be the ones sustaining humanity in the future,” he said.

“And already, 18 shootings like this, 19 with the most recent one… that’s already enough. Even if that’s in the United States. Honestly.”

The Vancouver rally began at Jack Poole Plaza before marchers moved to the U.S. Consulate.

Marchers held signs with slogans such as “One child is worth more than all the guns on Earth.”

The march was organized by groups including Democrats Abroad Vancouver, March on Vancouver, Youth Seeking Change, Rock Your World and the #ActNow Campaign.