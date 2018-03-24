‘It’s just the beginning’: Montrealers march for stricter gun control

Though they live far, Montrealers wanted their U.S. neighbours to know they are standing with them.

Several hundred people marched through downtown Montreal streets on Saturday, demanding for stricter gun control in the U.S. and Canada.

The event started at Cabot Square and made its way to the U.S. consulate.

“The goal is to support the students who lost their friends and family members in the mass shooting on February 14, to have [an] international movement that puts pressure on the U.S. government to take measures on gun control, and also here at home, where some of those measures could be taken,” said organizer Phil Lord.

Parkland resident, Ellen Gozansky, whose children attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas, joined Montrealers in their rally.

READ MORE: Why we’re marching: Montreal’s connection to the Parkland shooting

She said seeing how many people came out to support her community is overwhelming.

“It is really a worldwide issue and I’m so amazed and overwhelmed,” she said. “We have over 800 sister marches and it’s just amazing support.”

Stoneman Douglas graduate Debra Desmettre, who now lives in Montreal, agrees that the more people speak out, the more hope it gives her that something will change.

READ MORE: March for our Lives: Tens of thousands take to streets across U.S. to support gun control

“This raises awareness and I think this will continue,” said Desmettre. “I don’t think this is the end, it’s just the beginning.”

The call for change is coming from people old and young.

These are some of the children marching in #Montreal for stricter gun control in the U.S. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/7C2HCvcDsr — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) March 24, 2018

Parents who brought their small children to the march say it’s vital for young ones to make their voices heard.

“It’s very hard to explain a school shooting to kids and it’s very emotional in our house when we have explained to them what happened, especially with our young ones,” said Montreal resident Jesse Purpas. “But we want them to know that political activism is important, especially for issues that you care about.”

A second rally was planned in support of the #Florida school shooting. 11-year-old Lexi organized one that had people march through streets of #Montreal with a stop at @mydawsoncollege. pic.twitter.com/QglVnGd8Aa — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) March 24, 2018

Down the street, 11-year-old Lexington Vickery, from Roslyn Elementary School, organized a march that weaved through Westmount and made its way to Dawson College.

READ MORE: Montreal 11-year-old plans march in support of Florida school shooting survivors

Young students from all over Montreal gathered to support the cause.