Hurricanes hammer Rebels 6-0 in playoff opener

The Lethbridge Hurricanes opened the Western Hockey League playoffs on Friday night with a convincing 6-0 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

After no goals in the first period, the home side opened the scoring early in the second with a power-play marker from Taylor Ross.

The Hurricanes would go up 2-0 on a goal from defenceman Tate Olson before the end of the frame.

In the third, Lethbridge exploded for four goals with Brad Morrison, Jordy Bellerive, Logan Barlage and Jake Elmer finding the scoresheet.

The Hurricanes were a dominant three for three with the man-advantage while the Rebels were scoreless on seven power-play attempts.

Goalie Logan Flodell turned aside 30 saves for his first shutout in a Hurricanes uniform. It was also the 21-year-old’s first career WHL playoff win.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series goes Saturday night at the Enmax Centre.