Snow Route put in effect by City of Regina

The City of Regina has put a 24-hour snow route in effect as of 6 a.m. Saturday, March 24, ending at 6 a.m. Sunday, March 25.

During this time, parking on the following streets will be prohibited:

  • Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street
  • Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue
  • College Avenue east of Winnipeg Street to Arcola Avenue

Motorists that do not move their vehicle will face a $110 ticket.

The city issues the snow route when there is more than five centimetres of snowfall in a single event. This is part of a pilot program to allow better snow clearing after major snow events in high traffic areas.

