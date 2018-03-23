Snow Route put in effect by City of Regina
The City of Regina has put a 24-hour snow route in effect as of 6 a.m. Saturday, March 24, ending at 6 a.m. Sunday, March 25.
During this time, parking on the following streets will be prohibited:
- Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street
- Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue
- College Avenue east of Winnipeg Street to Arcola Avenue
Motorists that do not move their vehicle will face a $110 ticket.
The city issues the snow route when there is more than five centimetres of snowfall in a single event. This is part of a pilot program to allow better snow clearing after major snow events in high traffic areas.
