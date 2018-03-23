Snow Route put in effect by City of Regina

The City of Regina has put a 24-hour snow route in effect as of 6 a.m. Saturday, March 24, ending at 6 a.m. Sunday, March 25.

During this time, parking on the following streets will be prohibited:

Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street

Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue

College Avenue east of Winnipeg Street to Arcola Avenue

Motorists that do not move their vehicle will face a $110 ticket.

READ MORE: Spring snow storm arrives in Regina, southern Saskatchewan

The city issues the snow route when there is more than five centimetres of snowfall in a single event. This is part of a pilot program to allow better snow clearing after major snow events in high traffic areas.