Donald Trump says he will ban bump stock devices

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says his administration will “BAN” bump stock devices that “turn legal weapons into illegal machines.”
The Justice Department announced Friday that it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine-guns.
Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high school shooting. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic weapons, and were used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre.
The government determined in 2010 that bump stocks couldn’t be regulated unless Congress changed the law.
