March 24, 2018 10:59 am

Put yourself in the picture at CFL Week in Winnipeg

Ricky Ray and Matt Nichols posed at the Global News green screen during CFL Week March 22-25, 2018.

CFL Week kicked off this week in Winnipeg.

Pros and prospect players for the Canadian Football League descended on the RBC Convention Centre, surrounded by thousands of fans.

Events and activities run throughout the weekend.

One of the activities to be found at the Fan Fest is the Global News green screen.

Bombers’ Quarterback Matt Nichols and Toronto Argonauts Quarterback Rickey Ray were at the Global News booth on Thursday from 5 – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, it was Saskatchewan Roughrider Charleston Hughes and Montreal Alouettes’ player John Bowman.

Ricky Ray & Matt Nichols

Stop by through the weekend for your chance to picture yourself as the ultimate CFL fan.

CFL Week runs at the convention centre until Sunday afternoon:

  • Saturday 9 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Global News