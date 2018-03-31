Who was behind the Salisbury attack? Could have been anybody, really

Nearly anybody could have tried to murder ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with an exotic nerve weapon in Salisbury, England, on March 4. Though it wouldn’t look that way at first glance.

Novichok, the poison used in the attack, was developed by the Soviets in a sophisticated workaround of the Chemical Weapons Treaty, and may be both undetectable and able to defeat standard protective equipment — nothing you could pick up at the hardware store.

And certainly, the Russians had a grudge against Skripal — who as a Russian military intelligence officer worked for MI6 — and an incentive to make an example of him.

So British Prime Minister Theresa May seemed to be stating the obvious when she said it was “highly likely” that Russia was behind the attack.

But official and unofficial Russian sources had other ideas, blaming:

Bill Browder

Bill Browder is a businessman who has advocated for Magnitsky Acts (which target the investments of alleged human rights abusers in various countries, including Canada) in various countries. On March 18, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Kiselyov suggested Browder might have been behind the Salisbury attack, along with “runaway Russian oligarchs.”

“The Russians are doing everything they can to try to get me, to try to kill me, to try to stop me, to try to intimidate me,” Browder explains.

Hillary Clinton

This one was inevitable. A bewildering assortment of conspiracy theories have blamed Clinton for this and that, and pro-Russian theduran.com added to the pile this month, arguing that ” … the poisoning of Sergei Skripal leads right to Hillary Clinton and the DNC.” We found it hard to follow the logic, but it has to do with somebody knowing too much about the Steele dossier.

The British themselves

Any prominent attack or act of violence will sooner or later be labelled a “false flag” by someone with some agenda or other, and the Salisbury attack is no exception. “The trusted detective question of ‘Who gains?’ points far more plausibly to sinister British state involvement,” Sputnik argued.

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab documents how this narrative was amplified by Russian-linked trolls and bots in mid-March.

Why? Well, Russia’s foreign minister suggested it might be to “distract from Brexit.”

Or maybe …

Ukraine (RT), the “deep state” (Gateway Pundit) or perhaps the United States (Sputnik).

(The British Foreign Office says it has identified 21 separate conspiracy theories about the attack.)

The DFR Lab’s Ben Nimmo puts the theories coming from Russian-linked sources in the context of “… key disinformation tactics of dismiss, distort, distract, and dismay.” The more conflicting narratives there are about an event, the harder it is to tell truth from fiction, and the more likely it is that people will give up trying.

