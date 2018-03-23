Sanctuary city status back on the table at London City Hall

It’s been over a year since the city of London first said it wanted to be a sanctuary city and now city council has to decide if it wants to follow through on that plan.

London’s strategic priorities and policy committee will discuss the issue on Monday. It comes 14 months after Ward 13 Coun. Tanya Park first broached the issue, which was in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from Syria, Iran, Sudan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.

The report from staff going before city politicians on Monday doesn’t include a recommendation. However, many in the community who provided feedback consider the term “sanctuary city” to be divisive.

It’s possible London could take aspects of a sanctuary city without declaring itself one.