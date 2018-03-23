Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill dies in hospital

York Regional Police said a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Thursday has died in hospital.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near Yonge Street and Highway 407.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities have not released the age and identity of the victim.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam video to come forward.

Yonge St at 407 reopened. Any witnesses to collision are asked to call YRP. — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 23, 2018