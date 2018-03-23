Car crash into Winnipeg fire hall sends three people to hospital
Three people have been sent to hospital after a car crashed into a fire hall Friday morning.
Police confirm the crash happened at Fire Station No. 9 on 864 Marion Street just before 5 a.m.
No update has been provided on the conditions of the people sent to hospital and no fire fighters were injured as a result.
Crews are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Traffic is not expected to be affected.
We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.
