Crash
March 23, 2018 6:25 am
Updated: March 23, 2018 6:28 am

Car crash into Winnipeg fire hall sends three people to hospital

Writer / Producer

Police confirm the crash happened at Fire Station No. 9 on 864 Marion Street just before 5 a.m.

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
Three people have been sent to hospital after a car crashed into a fire hall Friday morning.

No update has been provided on the conditions of the people sent to hospital and no fire fighters were injured as a result.

Crews are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Traffic is not expected to be affected.

We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.

