Stolen car crashes, sends three people to hospital

A Thursday morning crash in Point Douglas has sent three people to hospital.

Police said a car was stolen and later crashed on Higgins Avenue and Sutherland Street around 5 a.m.

Two people were sent to hospital in critical condition and one in stable.

Crews have Higgins Avenue between Sutherland Street and Annabella Street blocked, but expect to have it re-opened shortly.

We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.