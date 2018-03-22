Crash
March 22, 2018 8:59 am
Updated: March 22, 2018 9:08 am

Stolen car crashes, sends three people to hospital

By Writer / Producer  Global News
Sarah Kasper / Facebook
A Thursday morning crash in Point Douglas has sent three people to hospital.

Police said a car was stolen and later crashed on Higgins Avenue and Sutherland Street around 5 a.m.

Two people were sent to hospital in critical condition and one in stable.

Crews have Higgins Avenue between Sutherland Street and Annabella Street blocked, but expect to have it re-opened shortly.

We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.

