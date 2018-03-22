Stolen car crashes, sends three people to hospital
A Thursday morning crash in Point Douglas has sent three people to hospital.
Police said a car was stolen and later crashed on Higgins Avenue and Sutherland Street around 5 a.m.
Two people were sent to hospital in critical condition and one in stable.
Crews have Higgins Avenue between Sutherland Street and Annabella Street blocked, but expect to have it re-opened shortly.
