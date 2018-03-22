Man who waved rifle in busy Edmonton intersection going to jail

An Edmonton man who stood in the middle of a busy intersection, pointing a rifle at drivers is heading to jail.

Glenn Justin Ironchild was sentenced on Thursday to four years and six months in jail. He has already served 19 months, so will spend another 35 months behind bars.

In October, Ironchild pleaded guilty to several charges, including possessing a prohibited firearm and pointing a firearm, in relation to the March 2017 incident.

On March 13, 2017, Edmonton police received several 911 calls about a man standing in the middle of the intersection at 137 Avenue and 50 Street. He was waving a long-barrel rifle with a scope in the air and pointing it at drivers.

During the trial, court heard police on scene thought Ironchild was going to try and “force a lethal encounter” because he was not trying to run away. In a “kneeling position,” Ironchild then pointed his rifle at the officer and the officer, believing Ironchild was going to try to kill him, fired a shot at Ironchild “with little effect.”

Another shot was fired a second later, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Video of the incident appeared to show neither shot hit Ironchild and about five seconds later, Ironchild was seen raising his right hand before shifting position and dipping the same hand down to the firearm before raising it again.

The officer said he heard Ironchild utter the word “enough” at the time. At that point, the officer fired another shot that struck Ironchild.

Once Ironchild was wounded, the officer called for him to drop the gun and he fired another shot at him, believing Ironchild was not going to comply and was capable of still shooting at police and others. The third shot caused Ironchild to fall, drop his gun and roll onto his back.

Part of Ironchild’s sentence on Thursday included a lifetime firearm ban and a $1,200 fine.

