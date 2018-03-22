Bizarre ‘sunset split’ over Kelowna leaves photographers spellbound

People were treated to the bizarre sight of a split sunset as the sun ducked behind distant terrain in Kelowna on Monday night.

Pictures of the so-called “sunset split” were sent by a viewer to Global News Tuesday morning, and they show what almost looks like “before” and “after” pictures Photoshopped side-by-side.

The photographer, Terri Knox, insisted it wasn’t an edit, saying locals were “spellbound” by the sight.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said the split was “most likely due to a terrain feature blocking part of the sun’s rays.”

Check out photos of the sunset split below: