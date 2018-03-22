Weather
March 22, 2018 6:48 pm

Bizarre ‘sunset split’ over Kelowna leaves photographers spellbound

By Online News Producer  Global News

The 'sunset split' captured over Kelowna Monday night.

Terri Knox
People were treated to the bizarre sight of a split sunset as the sun ducked behind distant terrain in Kelowna on Monday night.

Pictures of the so-called “sunset split” were sent by a viewer to Global News Tuesday morning, and they show what almost looks like “before” and “after” pictures Photoshopped side-by-side.

The photographer, Terri Knox, insisted it wasn’t an edit, saying locals were “spellbound” by the sight.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said the split was “most likely due to a terrain feature blocking part of the sun’s rays.”

Check out photos of the sunset split below:

Another view of the split sunset over Kelowna.

Terri Knox

Another view of the split sunset over Kelowna.

Terri Knox

