Winners and losers in Alberta Budget 2018

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the province's economy is "growing faster than any province in Canada," adding the deficit is coming down.

Alberta’s NDP government tabled its 2018-19 budget on Thursday. Here is a look at some of the winner and losers:

Winners

Parents: Spending on K-12 education will rise to $8.4 billion from $7.8 billion and some of that boost to be used to reduce school fees. The government plans to spend $22 million more on affordable child-care spaces and $6 million more on school lunch programs.

Students: Tuition will remain frozen for post-secondary students. Advanced education spending will jump to $6.1 billion from $5.5 billion.

The environmentally conscious: The government plans to spend $5.3 billion over the next three years on climate initiatives that include everything from transit projects to home efficiency programs.

The disabled: The Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) program is to get a boost of $62 million to $1.1 billion.

Losers

Non-unionized civil servants: A salary freeze for all non-unionized government workers is being extended to 2019. Overall compensation for all public-sector workers is budgeted at $26.6 billion, about half of all government spending.

Future taxpayers: Debt is pegged $54.2 billion this year. The budget projects an $8.8-billion spending deficit in the year ahead. The budget is not expected to be balanced for another five years.

