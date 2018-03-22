Team Laycock parting ways at end of the curling season

It’s the end of an era for a Saskatchewan men’s curling team.

Saskatoon’s Team Laycock, the reigning provincial champions, have announced they will be splitting up at the end of the 2018 season.

The team released a statement on Twitter Wednesday evening, stating with a new Olympic cycle set to begin the time was right to go their separate ways.

“Team Laycock recently sat down to discuss the future of the team and the future of each player,” the team said in the statement.

“We concluded that the team will dissolve at the conclusion of the 2018 season.”

Steve Laycock, Matt Dunstone, Kirk Muyres and Dallan Muyres will each explore new opportunities as they gear up for a run at the 2022 winter games.

They said they are grateful for the support of their families and fans.

“We dedicate much of our lives to perfecting our skills as curlers,” the team said.

“Those around us have also dedicated themselves to ensure we have the resources, support, and technical expertise required to strive to our goals.”

The squad won four of the last five provincial men’s titles and was the first in the province to win three straight with the same four players.