Eerie video shows Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock’s final movements before massacre

The Las Vegas gunman’s movements were captured on the Mandalay Bay hotel’s security cameras in the finals days leading up to the night when Stephen Paddock slaughtered 58 people at an outdoor concert.

The New York Times obtained never-before-seen footage of Paddock’s comings and goings from the hotel where he carried out the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The newspaper strung together a timeline, based on the footage it obtained from the hotel that spanned what appeared to be seven days of meticulous planning.

“Mr. Paddock is seen leaving the Mandalay Bay for his home in Mesquite, returning with a dark minivan loaded with suitcases,” the newspaper reported. “Over and over, valets take his keys; over and over, bellhops stack his luggage on gold carts, helping him transport at least 21 bags over the course of seven days.”

Little did the staff know, they unwittingly helped Paddock escort over 20 rifles and ammunition to his sniper’s nest, 32 floors above the Las Vegas Strip.

The footage shows Paddock spending hours playing video poker, chatting with casino pit staff, and even celebrating a $1,000 win.

Towards the end of the Times video, footage shows Paddock waiting for two hotel guests, who appeared to be bound for a pool, to step off the elevator before getting on and heading to his room just hours before he opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

On Oct. 1, Paddock used his arsenal of 23 guns, including 12 rifles that were fitted with “bump stocks” that allowed for rapid firing, to send a hail of more than 1,100 bullets onto the crowd below, killing 58 people, including four Canadians, and injuring over 800 others.

The 64-year-old fatally shot himself before officers stormed his hotel suite after the mass shooting.