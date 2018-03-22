RCMP confirm man, woman found dead inside Springhill, N.S. home following fire

RCMP confirm that a 45-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were pulled from a burning home in Springhill, N.S. this week.

Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. The names and cause of death for the two individuals has not been released.

Police and firefighters were called to a home on Beaton’s Lane shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a neighbour reported a home had caught fire.

RCMP are saying very little about the fire but continue to say it is suspicious.

It’s believed the couple who lived in the home had recently moved to town from Ontario and were renovating the property. A truck with Ontario plates was parked next to the home on Tuesday morning.

WATCH: RCMP say two people are dead after a suspicious fire at a home in Springhill, N.S. As Natasha Pace reports, RCMP have refused to release the ages, gender or identities of the remains found in the fire.

A debrief will be held at the Springhill Fire Department on Thursday to help first responders following the tragic incident.

“We’ve got four of our individuals right now who are having a hard time dealing with it. They’re fairly new,” said Chief Stanley Hunter, Springhill Fire Department.

“We have the Critical Incident Response Team coming tomorrow night and we’re going to have anybody involved be there to debrief with them.”

The major crimes unit, forensic identification officers, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service and the fire marshal continue to investigate the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.