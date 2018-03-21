Tyendinaga resident mourning loss of her dog, says her neighbour shot him

A dispute between neighbours in Tyendinaga over Angela Maracle’s dog wandering onto her next-door neighbour’s property has ended with a police investigation.

Maracle had two dogs — Buttercup and her English Bulldog called Bruiser.

On the morning of March 14, Bruiser ran onto the neighbour’s property.

She says the neighbour grabbed a rifle and shot Bruiser.

“I was yelling, ‘Kevin why, why? And he goes, ‘I told you I was going to shoot your f’n dog , I told you I was.’ His wife was at that firepit and I started crying and I couldn’t lift my dog.”

Maracle says Bruiser was returning to her when her neighbour fired the fatal bullet.

“My dog was shot through the back of the ear and out the mouth.”

Maracle says her dogs and the neighbour’s dogs used to run on both properties, but last fall, that changed.

Her neighbour claimed Bruiser tried to bite him and was scaring customers away from his corner store.

Maracle says there was another incident in late December when her neighbour claimed Bruiser bit him.

“Kevin came down to my building and pulled up his pant leg, and to me, it looked like a scratch and said, ‘Your dog bit me and if he does it again, I’m going to shoot him. Keep him off my property.'”

Maracle says her neighbour called police and Bruiser was quarantined.

“I have a lot of grandchildren, he plays with them, I have people up here all the time and the only one that’s ever had a complaint would’ve been Kevin.”

Maracle says nothing will bring her dog Bruiser back but she hopes the police investigation will at least provide some form of justice.

CKWS went to the house of the neighbour accused of shooting the dog, for comment. They refused.

Police confirm they’re investigating, but at this point, there’s no word on any charges.