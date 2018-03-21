Police investigate early morning stabbing in Lethbridge
Lethbridge police are investigating a stabbing outside a southside apartment building just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police responded to a report of an altercation along the 1600 block of Scenic Drive South involving two males.
Both men were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said there is no risk to neighbours in the area or to the general public at this time, and that the investigation is ongoing.
