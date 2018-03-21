2 suspects sought in pair of parking lot jewelry thefts in London

London police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted in a pair of bizarre jewelry theft incidents in the city this week.

In both incidents, police said women were targeted by a man and woman who said they were looking for directions to the hospital.

The first incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Oxbury Mall at Oxford Street and Highbury Avenue, while the second occurred around noon on Tuesday in the parking lot of 1225 Wonderland Rd. N, near Gainsborough Road.

The female suspect, in both cases, would engage in conversation with the victim and place jewelry on them. As this was taking place, the male suspect would remove, or attempt to remove, the victim’s own jewelry, police said.

The pair were successful in removing the victim’s jewelry in one of the cases, said police spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough.

Police have described the suspects as a 50- to 60-year-old woman, and a 20- to 30-year-old man, both of Middle Eastern descent.

The woman is described as five-foot-six, 135 pounds, wearing a hijab or her hair in a high bun, and having some gold or silver teeth.

The man is described as five-feet-eight, with a medium build, and short black hair. He’s also described as having a right eye which appeared to be all white.

Police said the two may be driving a dark-coloured, possibly dark silver, four-door vehicle.