London committee approves funding request for safe cities initiative

A city committee signed off on spending $16,000 in support of London’s plans to become a UN safe city. The community and protective services committee made the decision during their meeting Tuesday.

The money will allow the group to create a digital mapping tool that will allow residents to identify areas of the city where they’ve felt unsafe or experienced harassment.

Councillors were presented with the request by Anova, a women’s support service and the lead agency on the initiative. The agency also asked for 20 hours of city staff time to help with the project.

Anova’s education manager, AnnaLise Trudell, noted they could use the extra help

“To have a staff member within the city to do the coronation piece, quite frankly this has been done off the side of my desk up until now and that won’t be enough to get this tool out there,” said Trudell.

“Downtown London needs to be at the table, some downtown bars definitely need to be at the table.”

A motion to refer the staff hours back for further consideration failed on a tie vote.

It will be considered again when full council votes on the entire request next week.