March 21, 2018 8:07 am

Bill Kelly: Canada has a gun problem too

Bill Kelly By Radio Host  900 CHML

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told reporters Tuesday that "there is no element of a long gun registry" contained in the federal government's latest raft of gun control measures.

It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of reaction the federal government’s gun control bill is going to get in Parliament.

While we bemoan the tragic incidents of gun violence in Parkland, Fla., and Las Vegas and so many others, let’s not forget that we have a gun problem in Canada, too.

Statistics show that gun violence and gun deaths are on the rise right across the country and especially in southern Ontario, so it’s no surprise that the government is trying to address the problem with this legislation.

It won’t be easy though because past attempts at gun control have not gone well.

The gun registry program of the 1990s was a total failure, poorly administered and rife with cost overruns.

And of course, any attempt at gun control will always be characterized as penalizing legal gun owners and not addressing the real problem of illegal guns.

More extensive background checks on those who want to buy guns makes all kinds of sense but it must be accompanied by stemming the flow of illegal firearms into the country.

Instead of making this a wedge issue to curry favour with voters, let’s hope MPs of all political stripes can agree that we have a growing problem with gun violence and doing nothing is not an option.

