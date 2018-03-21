Winnipeg police looking for missing 67-year-old man

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for your help with finding a 67-year-old man.

Gaston Plante, also known as Joseph Plante, is originally from Hornpayne, Ontario but has been living a transient lifestyle for the last 40 years.

Plante was last seen in Ontario by his family in September 2017 where it is believed he was then travelling to Winnipeg.

Police say he was last seen in the downtown area of Winnipeg on January 22 this year.

He is described as 6-feet-tall, 250 pounds with a heavy build, white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.