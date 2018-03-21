CFL Commisoner Randy Ambrosie back at home in Winnipeg

To celebrate Mark’s CFL Week, the league’s Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has come back to his home turf.

Ambrosie is from Winnipeg and played for the University of Manitoba Bisons before being taken in the 1st round by the Calgary Stampeders where he would go on to play nine seasons in the CFL as an offensive guard.

Ambrosie will also be inducted into the the Football Manitoba Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Starting March 22 at the RBC Convention Centre, fans will have the chance to see some of the biggest stars in the CFL including Adarius Bowman, Ricky Ray and Andrew Harris. Fans can also get up close to the Grey Cup and take part in several physical activities such as the 4-yeard dash and the jug machine running catch.

“I come to Winnipeg and it’s like a comfortable pair of shoes,” said Ambrosie. “It’s going to be fun having this event in my hometown with 52 of our biggest stars here in Winnipeg for the fans to have a chance to interact with them.”

Here’s when you can experience CFL week at the Convention Centre downtown Winnipeg:

Thursday, March 22 – 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, March 23 – 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on CFL Week visit their website.