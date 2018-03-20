Those Old Radio Shows March 23 & 24
Friday, Mar. 23
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Real Gone Ep. 90 The Aldrich Family – Date with a Tall Girl
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Awful Truth N/A
Hour 3: Sherlock Holmes – The Innocent Murderess The Six Shooter – Capture of Stacey Gault
Hour 4: The Whistler – Hasty Conclusion Bulldog Drummond – Counterfeit War Stamps
Saturday, Mar. 24
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The White Elephant Ep. 50 The Aldrich Family – Lead Role
Hour 2: Gunsmoke – The Queue Boston Blackie – Copy of Diamond Bracelet
Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Party Guests Quarantined Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Fang Rubies and the Black Siamese
Hour 4: Suspense – Will you make a Bet with Death Wild Bill Hickok – Broken Wheel Grade
Hour 5: Johnny Dollar – The Smokey Sleeper Matter Michael Shayne – Generous Killer
