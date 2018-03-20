Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
Those Old Radio Shows March 23 & 24

Friday, Mar. 23

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Real Gone Ep. 90     The Aldrich Family – Date with a Tall Girl  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Awful Truth     N/A
Hour 3: Sherlock Holmes – The Innocent Murderess     The Six Shooter – Capture of Stacey Gault 
Hour 4: The Whistler – Hasty Conclusion     Bulldog Drummond – Counterfeit War Stamps  

Saturday, Mar. 24

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The White Elephant Ep. 50     The Aldrich Family – Lead Role 
Hour 2: Gunsmoke – The Queue     Boston Blackie – Copy of Diamond Bracelet
Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Party Guests Quarantined     Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Fang Rubies and the Black Siamese  
Hour 4: Suspense – Will you make a Bet with Death     Wild Bill Hickok – Broken Wheel Grade  
Hour 5: Johnny Dollar – The Smokey Sleeper Matter     Michael Shayne – Generous Killer
