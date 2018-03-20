Calgary city council reaffirms 7-minute citywide fire response target

Calgary city council has unanimously voted to reaffirm its seven-minute citywide target for fire and emergency response and they have a plan to ensure new communities will eventually be able to meet that target.

Council debated a report for hours that recommended fire response in newer areas be set back to a 10-minute target, 90 per cent of the time.

But a number of members of council argued against stretching the target.

Coun. Druh Farrell said such a move by the city would create two classes of citizens, depending on where one lives.

“So, what we were being asked to do is actually build a two-tier policy, which is a big deal,” she said.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi argued that it is vital to provide prompt fire and emergency response to Calgarians.

“We will do everything we can to help you live a great and purposeful life and the first thing – and most important part of that – is making sure you are safe every day.”

In the end, a compromise was reached that reaffirmed the commitment to the citywide seven-minute response target, 90 per cent of the time. Council determined new developments would not have to meet the seven-minute target in the short-term, but that developers would have to approach administration with a strategy explaining how and when they’ll reach it.

If administration approves the developers’strategy, it would then be put to city council.

“We would bring that plan and strategy back to them, with every business case for growth in a new community area, so council would again have the opportunity– and the public would be able to have the opportunity– to see what that plan looks like to get to that seven-minute target in a new community growth area,” said general manager of planning and development Stuart Dalgleish.

Counc. Jeff Davison was unhappy with the original report but said he can live with the decision that was made in council.

“We have long strived to achieve an alignment, which we are about to see between safety and some business practicality here,” he said.