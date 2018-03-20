Penticton wildfire training symposium, first of its kind in the Okanagan

Steve Boultbee lives on the outskirts of Penticton away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but what comes with the idyllic views of Campbell Mountain is the fire risk.

“If we get a fire here, you can see its scrub, pine needles — it does put a lot of pressure on the firefighters to hold it here, let alone save us,” Boultbee said.

It’s the ideal location to simulate an interface fire for training purposes.

From April 6 to 8, 150 municipal firefighters from 27 jurisdictions across B.C. will descend on Penticton for the first training exercise of its kind in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: On the front line of the Princeton-area wildfire

Large billboards have been erected in the Campbell Mountain area to alert residents.

Signs going up in the Campbell and Munson Mountain areas in #Penticton alerting residents to wildfire training in afew weeks. There will be a controlled burn and large fire personnel presence. Firefighters will be building guard and structural protection around local homes. pic.twitter.com/CvmtmC5f4v — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) March 20, 2018

The exercise will involve a controlled burn and large firefighting presence.

“One for training and second for fuel management and reduction in this area,” said Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson.

#Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson explains how the wildfire training symposium will work on April 7-8. Campbell Mountain area will be transformed into mock wildfire and emergency response. pic.twitter.com/HkxhZm8Oap Story continues below — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) March 20, 2018

“It’s a heavily recreated area and we know that so what we want to try to do is burn off those ladder fuels and the ground fuels so that the threat isn’t so extreme.”

A fire will be deliberately set so crews can get a taste of the real thing.

“We’re going to stretch lines, build guard, [and] set up water supplies,” Watkinson said.

READ MORE: More firefighters en route to battle fire south of Peachland

Munson Mountain will also be closed for command and control operations.

“We’re really trying to build it so those who are coming here, when the day happens in their community, they have an idea with what to do in the first eight hours of that event.”

Residents like Boultbee are supportive of the exercise but say the rural area lacks fire protection found in most urban neighbourhoods.

“The fire hydrant issue is really important to us. Having an active burn here is a good thing, we should be reducing the fuel source, but what we really need is fire hydrants,” he said.

The fire department said it doesn’t have plans to extend fire hydrants on Spiller Road and residents who choose to live in rural areas must assume some of the risks, which Boultbee acknowledges.

“We knew coming in that this was part of it, we’re interface.”

He said he doesn’t mind the disruption for training.

“This valley has really high-end firefighters, but even Gretzky has to practice.”

Meanwhile, the City of Penticton showed off its new Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to the media on Tuesday, ahead of the flood and fire season.

The EOC is located at the Penticton Fire Hall and it will be the epicentre for managing an emergency in the Penticton area.

. @cityofpenticton emergency planning coordinator Chris Forster explains what the city is doing to prepare for potential floods and fires in 2018. #penticton pic.twitter.com/dcn7nuPW9X — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) March 20, 2018

It includes desk space for each member of the emergency response team — pulled from city senior management staff.

It also includes a central area for conference calls and a smart board that allows officials to map out developing events.

Emergency planning co-ordinator Chris Forster said it’s vital to have all of the players in one room when an emergency strikes.

“If there was a fire for example, we’re going to have our initial response, but then we’d need somebody like the RCMP to sit there and do the evacuation,” he said.

“So if we have to go and contact them outside, it just delays it. This way, if we have one of their members here, we can immediately deal with them.”

Forster said the city is also applying for provincial grants to carry out a flood risk assessment and structural flood mitigation efforts.

WATCH BELOW: Global Okanagan coverage of wildfires in 2017