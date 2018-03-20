Child hit by vehicle outside Calgary school; police investigating

Calgary police say an investigation is ongoing after a child was hit outside a school in the city’s northeast on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy was hit in front of Dr. Gladys McKelvie Egbert School on Madigan Drive just before 8 a.m.

Police said they don’t know if the collision happened in a crosswalk or how fast the vehicle was travelling.

The driver remained on the scene.

The boy was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal obtained by Global News, students saw the incident unfold.

“Some of our students witnessed the accident and the arrival of emergency responders,” principal Nancy McCutcheon wrote in the letter.

McCutcheon wrote supports are available for any students who want to talk about what they experienced and encouraged parents to continue discussions with their children at home.