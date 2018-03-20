2 car fires flare up at 1 Aldergrove house in just over a month

The Langley fire department described as “suspicious” a car fire that flared up in Aldergrove early on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in a residential neighbourhood at 268 Street and 26A Avenue sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., according to a viewer who lives close by.

She said she was woken up by what sounded like an explosion outside a home that’s about four doors down.

She hopped in her car and drove around the corner to find a vehicle on fire.

It was the second time that a car had flared up at this home in just over a month.

The last incident happened on Feb. 10, and it, too, happened in the middle of the night, according to the viewer.

There’s no evidence to suggest the vehicle, a Mercedes smart car, actually exploded, said Langley deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

But it did start in the back of the car, which is where such vehicles’ engines are located.

“It does appear that it would be a suspicious fire,” Ferguson said.

The vehicle was owned by a business known as Save a Lot Cars. It’s not clear whether it was a rental.

The RCMP are investigating.