Regina’s Cornwall Centre prepares for grand opening of H&M

Earlier this month, H&M announced the opening its new Regina-based location, the first in Saskatchewan

The company said Tuesday the store will open at 11 a.m. on March 29.

“We are delighted that H&M is opening its first store in Saskatchewan at Cornwall Centre and know that our customers are very excited to shop the incredible fashion offered by such a notable international brand,” says Doug Kozak, general manager, Cornwall Centre, Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services.

The bi-level, 25,550 square-foot store located in Regina’s Cornwall Centre will carry the latest fashion collections for ladies, men and teens with separate shop-in-shops for accessories, and will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborn to 14-years.

On opening day, the first 500 people in line will receive an H&M ‘Access to Fashion Pass’ valued between $10 – $300.

Cornwall Centre will also be launching its new blog, Queen City Current, on the same day. The blog will share lifestyle, fashion and beauty stories with shoppers.

Cornwall Centre is encouraging customers to sign-up to receive emails on new blog posts at the booth in Centre Court from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 29, which will also give you the chance to win a $100 H&M gift card in addition to a $100 Cornwall Centre gift card.

The grand opening is set for Thursday, March 29 at 11 a.m., and will be open over the long weekend for the following hours:

Thursday, March 29

9:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday, March 30

12-5 p.m.

Saturday, March 31

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 1

12-5 p.m.

There will be free parking on Thursday, March 29 after 5 p.m., as well as all-day on both Friday and Sunday.