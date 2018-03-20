Mark Salling’s autopsy reveals he had alcohol in his system at time of death

Mark Salling’s autopsy revealed that the former Glee star had alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

He had a blood alcohol level of 0.095 per cent at the time of his death, according to a Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office report obtained by E! News. Salling’s alcohol level is considered proof of intoxication under the California state law.

On Jan. 30, Salling was found dead in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actor died by hanging one month after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Salling did not test positive for any drugs. The autopsy also detailed the timeline of events leading up to officers finding Salling’s body. “The decedent was last known to be alive watching television with his father, in the living room,” the report reads.

Sometime after midnight on Jan. 30, “the decedent’s mother woke up and noticed the decedent and his vehicle were gone. The decedent was on house arrest and his roommate found the tracking device down the street from the residence.”

Salling’s family reported him missing before his body was discovered.

Salling was facing four to seven years in prison and was set to be sentenced in March. He was ordered to pay US$50,000 to each of his victims. The victims will now have to file suit in civil court to pursue payments as he was not sentenced before his death.

