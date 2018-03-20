Canadian Paralympic team returns home with record medal haul

It was a scene mirroring the one when Canadian athletes returned from Pyeongchang in February.

Members of the Canadian Paralympic team touched down in Toronto Monday after the most successful Olympics in the organization’s history.

The team set their sights on 17 medals ahead of Pyeongchang but by the time the closing ceremony came around, they were proudly sporting 28 of them.

Second only to the Americans medal count of 36, Canada smashed their previous record of 19, set in Vancouver.

Londoner Mark Ideson led the men’s curling team to a bronze medal in their final game against South Korea.

“We’re really proud to finish it off because a bronze medal game is a tough one to be in, a tough one to get up for, but we did it for Canada, we did it for the team so it was really cool to be part of.”

Hockey heartbreak struck the men’s team which earned a silver medal after an overtime loss to the U.S. in the gold-medal game.

Mark Arendz had a stellar performance earning six medals for Canada in the biathlon and cross-country skiing.