Edmonton police looking for man wanted on 8 warrants, 81 charges

Edmonton police are turning to the public for help finding a man wanted on more than 80 charges.

Marcus Hatcher, 28, was last seen in October 2017. Police said he was taken into custody for allegedly giving officers a fake name after being pulled over in a traffic stop.

After police said he failed to attend court, Hatcher is now wanted on eight warrants and a total of 81 charges.

Charges laid against him include possessing identity documents, fraud and identity theft.

Hatcher is described as five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Police also said he may have facial hair.

Police believe Hatcher is somewhere in Alberta and may be using a fake name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.