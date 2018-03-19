accident
March 19, 2018 6:18 pm

Stolen Armstrong pickup truck used for Kelowna hit-and-runs

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

RCMP are investigating reports of an erratic driver with a stolen pickup truck between Lake Country and Kelowna Monday morning. The suspect is in custody.

File / Global News
A A

An erratic driver with a stolen pickup truck wreaked havoc on Kelowna roads early Monday morning.

RCMP were called to a string of related hit-and-run collisions involving a stolen white Ford F-150 travelling between Lake Country and Kelowna. Police said the driver had fled from the scene of a rollover collision along Highway 97 near Beaver Lake Road.

Police said calls from the public then poured in, reporting the same suspect driving through the Rutland neighbourhood.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Several police agencies and chopper involved in arrest of woman allegedly with handgun in the Okanagan

The driver fled from his vehicle near the 400 block of Gerstmar Road. An off-duty officer, who had watched the suspect commit an offence, identified himself, and the two men struggled, according to police.

RCMP said the officer was allegedly assaulted, but ultimately he was able to arrest the suspect.

The pickup truck was stolen from Armstrong, B.C., according to police.

“The criminal investigation remains in its early stages, as police prepare to conduct at least a dozen interviews with both witnesses and victims,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “Our officers have yet to positively identify the young adult male they currently have in police custody.”

READ MORE: Erratic driving complaint leads to arrest of truck driver

Police are still trying to identify the man but said he could face several potential charges. He remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 250-762-3300.
Report an error
accident
alleged assault
Armstrong
Erratic driving
Gerstmar Road
Kelowna
lake country
MVA
RCMP
Rollover
stolen pickup

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News