Monetary fine for Kelowna driver who killed cyclist

It was April 15, 2016 when 49-year-old cyclist Terry Campbell was run over and killed by a large crane truck at the intersection of Baron Road and Banks Road in Kelowna.

The truck driver is Romain Patrick Gintrand.

He was charged Under the Motor Vehicle Act with driving without due care and attention.

On Wednesday, Gintrand pleaded guilty and was fined.

The court heard Campbell was in the truck’s blind spot and Gintrand didn’t see him when he turned onto Banks Road.

Gintrand’s lawyer says it was a tough case because someone lost their life but it wasn’t a criminal act.

“It’s a recognition that this incident did not involve the type of conduct that merits any sort of criminal sanctions. It’s very difficult for courts to speak to family members and say there are some consequences but nothing we can do is going to bring back your loved one,” Clarke Burnett said.

The judge, Robin Smith, struggled with sentencing saying: “It almost seems unsavory to even talk about this in terms of money when a death is involved because it has nothing to do with money. There’s no money that is going to bring the deceased back.”

Landon Bradshaw of the Kelowna Cycling Coalition says the sentence sends the wrong message.

“When you’re out there driving it’s just as bad as having a gun. You’re responsible, wherever you point that vehicle, l wherever you point that gun, you’re responsible,” Bradshaw said.