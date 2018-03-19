Youth to re-enact the Way of the Cross in Peterborough

Dozens of youth will march the streets of Peterborough on Good Friday for the re-enactment of Way of the Cross.

The 14th annual event sees youth retrace the steps of Jesus Christ leading up to his crucifixion. Organized by the Diocese of Peterborough, the event will begin with a prayer service at St. Peter-in-Chains Cathedral at 10 a.m. on Good Friday, March 30.

Following the service, the procession will travel east across Hunter Street, entering East City to Rogers Street, and concluding in front of Immaculate Conception Church. There will be various stops along the route with scene re-enactments. On average, more than 1,000 spectators join the procession.

Organizer Rev. Craig Cruikshank says a team of 35 youth has been rehearsing for the event, with dozens more working behind the scenes.

“It’s very rare to find anyone, especially youth, who are willing to stand up in public and express their faith,” said Rev. Cruikshank, parish priest for St. Thomas More Church in Millbrook.

“This boldness, this courage, is certainly a great witness for us all. The very fact that this project was an idea first proposed by our youth indicates just how alive faith is.”

The public is invited to participate and watch the procession. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held entirely within the Cathedral.

The Diocese says there will be brief road closures during the event.